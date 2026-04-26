Is Chhattisgarh Class 10 And 12 Result 2026 Releasing In May? Here's What We Know So Far

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to release Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 in May, as per previous year trends. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official websites cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, and DigiLocker.

The official confirmation for the result is yet to be announced. However, based on previous years' trends, the result may be released in May this year too. In 2025, the results for Class 10 and 12 were declared on May 7, and on May 9 in 2024. The results in earlier years were also declared in May, with announcements made on May 10 in 2023 and May 14 in 2022.

This year, the board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 21 to April 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

CGBSE Results 2026: Follow this guide to check and download the results

Step 1: Head over to the official site cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Select CGBSE Class 10 Result 2026 or CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Input your roll number and complete the captcha verification.

Step 4: Hit the 'submit' button.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for future use.

CGBSE Results 2026: Follow this step to check results via SMS

Students in Chhattisgarh have the option to check their results via SMS on their mobile devices. For Class 10, they can text CG10 and send it to 56263. You will receive your result via SMS. Likewise, Class 12 students should message CG12 to 56263 to verify their examination results through SMS.