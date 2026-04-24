Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 Soon, Check Ways To Download Scorecard

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date And Time: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. According to media reports, the results may be announced anytime soon. Once announced, students can check their CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2026 on NDTV Education Portal. They need to enter their roll number in the result login window to access their result. These details are mentioned on the admit card issued by the board.

Websites to Check CG Board Result 2026

Students can check their results online through the official portals:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

How To Check CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website?

Step 1: Visit the NDTV Education results page: ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2: Find and click on the "Jharkhand Board Exam Results 2026" section

Step 3: Select "Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026"

Step 4: Enter the required details such as name, email ID, mobile number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2026 will appear on the screen

How to Check CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board

Step 2: Click on the "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026" link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a printout for future use

Students can also check their results through the Digilocker app or SMS once it is released. Students should keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute hassle while checking the result.