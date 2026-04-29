Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Out: Check Your Scores, Marksheet Directly Here

CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Result: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10 and 12 results today, April 29, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their marksheet via the NDTV result checker and official websites.

A total of 83.04% students passed the Class 12 examinations, while the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 77.15%. In the merit list, Riya Sahu emerged as the Class 12 topper, whereas Sandhya Nayak secured the top position in Class 10 with an impressive score of 594 marks.

Direct Download Link (Via Official Website)

Second Download Link (Via NDTV)

How To Download Scorecard Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education page at ndtv.com/education.

Click on "Board Exam Results 2026".

Then, click the respective links for "Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026" and "Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and click on 'Submit'.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Official Websites To Download Result