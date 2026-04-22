Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026 Soon, Confirms DigiLocker; Here's How To Check, Download

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 2026 results soon, as DigiLocker updated the result status as soon. However, official confirmation is awaited. Once declared, candidates can download it by visiting the official website.

Based on previous trends, the results are likely to be declared in early May. In 2025, the board had announced both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7.

The CGBSE board examinations are an important stage for lakhs of students across the state, as they decide eligibility for higher education and future career paths. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online.

Students can check their results on the official CGBSE website at cgbse.nic.in or through the DigiLocker app and website.

Steps to download results:

Visit the official website or open the DigiLocker app.

app. Click on the relevant result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Check your marks carefully.

Download the marksheet.

Save it for future reference.

Students are advised to check the official website for updates.