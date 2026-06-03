Chhattisgarh CGBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Dates 2026; Full Schedule Here

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations, also known as the Second Main and Opportunity Examinations, 2026.

The supplementary exams will give students another chance to improve their marks or clear subjects that they could not pass in the main board examinations. The detailed schedule is available on the board's official website.

According to the timetable, both Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Class 12 supplementary examinations will begin on July 8 and continue till July 22, while Class 10 supplementary examinations will be held from July 9 to July 21.

Check full timetable here

Class 12 Supplementary Exams From July 8

The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination will start with the Hindi paper on July 8 and conclude on July 22.

Some of the major examination dates include:

July 8: Hindi

July 10: English

July 11: Sanskrit

July 13: History, Business Studies, Elements of Science and Mathematics for Agriculture, Drawing and Painting, Food and Nutrition

July 15: Geography and Physics

July 16: Sociology

July 17: Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy and other subjects

July 18: Psychology

July 20: Vocational subjects including Information Technology, Health Care, Agriculture, BFSI and Beauty & Wellness

July 21: Mathematics

July 22: Biology, Economics, Computer Applications, Indian Music, Drawing, Dance and other subjects

Class 10 Supplementary Exams From July 9

The Class 10 High School Certificate Examination will commence on July 9 and end on July 21.

Key examination dates are:

July 9: Mathematics

July 11: First Language Hindi

July 14: Second Language English

July 15: Vocational subjects including Information Technology, Agriculture, Health Care, Tourism and Hospitality, and others

July 16: Science

July 18: Social Science

July 20: Third Language papers including Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and others

July 21: Music and Drawing & Painting papers for eligible students

Exam Day Schedule

CGBSE has also announced the schedule that will be followed at all examination centres.

9:00 am: Students to take their seats

9:05 am: Distribution of answer books

9:10 am: Distribution of question papers for reading

9:15 am to 12:15 pm: Examination writing time

Important Instructions

The board has said that the examinations will be conducted as per the announced schedule even if a public or local holiday falls during the examination period.

For private candidates, practical and project examinations will be organised by their respective examination centres. If required, these practical examinations may also be held on holidays.

Students appearing for practical examinations have been advised to remain in contact with their centre superintendents for updates regarding practical exam dates and other instructions.

CGBSE has also stated that it reserves the right to make changes to the examination schedule or timings in case of any emergency situation.