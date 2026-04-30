4 Chhattisgarh Cops Detained In Guwahati For Taking Bribery From Accused

Four Chhattisgarh Police personnel, including an inspector, were detained in Guwahati for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from three cybercrime accused arrested from Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

A police team from Raipur arrived in Guwahati this week in connection with a cyber fraud case registered in Chhattisgarh. The team had reportedly tracked several suspects across states and arrested an individual in Bihar before moving to Assam, where three more persons were detained from Guwahati.

The situation took a dramatic turn when two of the detained suspects approached Dispur Police Station with allegations that they were released after giving money. The complainants further alleged that another accused was kept in custody until the demanded amount was arranged.

Following the complaint, Guwahati Police launched an inquiry and registered a case against four members of the Chhattisgarh Police team under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused officers - comprising an inspector, a head constable and two constables - were subsequently brought to Dispur Police Station for questioning late Tuesday night.

Police sources said the officers underwent preliminary interrogation before being released on notice, as the charges invoked in the case are bailable in nature. However, they have been directed to appear again as the investigation progresses.

A senior police official said Assam Police acted immediately after receiving the complaint from the cybercrime accused and initiated an operation to verify the allegations. Investigators are now preparing a detailed report that will be submitted before the court.

Officials also indicated that the findings of the inquiry could prompt departmental action from the Chhattisgarh Police authorities.

Meanwhile, the cybercrime accused who remained in custody was later released on a personal recognisance bond.