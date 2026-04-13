Police Bust Illegal Entry Network In Assam, 4 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

In a major crackdown, the Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including a minor, from Dispur in Guwahati, exposing an alleged illegal entry network operating across the border.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Border Branch of the Police Commissionerate detained the individuals who had reportedly entered India without valid documents.

They have been detained at Dispur Police Station even as further legal procedures for their deportation to Bangladesh are being done.

During the investigation, police revealed that the group had crossed the border on April 10 in search of work after being lured by brokers and reached Guwahati on April 11.

In a significant breakthrough, one such broker, Md Akkash Ali, a taxi driver by profession, was also apprehended for facilitating their movement.

A case has been registered at Dispur Police Station against the accused broker under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) - Sections 21(2), 45, 318(4), 336(2), 340(2), and 112(2) - along with Section 24 of the Immigration & Foreigners Act, 2025.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to uncover any larger network involved in illegal infiltration and human trafficking across the border.