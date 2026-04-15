Setback For Pawan Khera, Supreme Court Stays Telangana High Court's Transit Bail Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Telangana High Court's order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered against him by Assam Police for levelling allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Sarma's wife.

According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar issued notice to Khera, who is the head of Congress' Media and Publicity Department, seeking a response within three weeks on a plea filed by the Assam government seeking a stay of the anticipatory (transit) bail granted to him by the Telangana High Court.

The bench, however, noted that in case the Congress leader wants to apply for anticipatory bail in Assam, today's top court order would not come in the way.

This comes after Assam Police had approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court's decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions.

Telangana High Court granted one week's anticipatory bail to Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that Chief Minister Sarma's wife holds three passports, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Earlier this month, the Assam police landed at the Congress leader's Delhi home. Khera, however, was in Hyderabad.

Congress leader and general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh has called the Assam Police action against his colleague a "witch hunt".