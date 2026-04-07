Assam's Himanta Sarma Asks "Who Is Kharge", Congress Seeks Apology

A political row erupted on Tuesday after sharp exchanges between senior leaders of the Congress and the BJP, with Congress leader KC Venugopal demanding an apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks targeting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Taking to social media platform X, Venugopal, the Congress General Secretary (Organisation), criticised Chief Minister Sarma for what he termed as "street insults" directed at Kharge.

He said that the Chief Minister's comments were "deeply problematic" and reflected frustration.

"Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asking 'kaun hai Kharge?' and using street insults like 'pagal' (madman) is deeply problematic and shows how flabbergasted he is," Venugopal wrote.

He also demanded an unconditional apology from the chief minister, saying that Kharge is "one of the tallest leaders in our country who hails from the most humble backgrounds".

The controversy stems from remarks made earlier on Tuesday by Chief Minister Sarma while addressing reporters in Assam's Jorhat.

The chief minister had launched a scathing attack on Kharge, questioning his statements and using strong language.

"Kharge is ageing and is speaking like a 'pagal' (madman). You insult the people first and then say you will ask the External Affairs Minister for verification?" Chief Minister Sarma said.

He also made remarks such as "Who is Kharge?" and questioned the Congress leadership over recent allegations involving party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Chief Minister Sarma warned that "Assam Police will find Khera from paatal (hell)" over the claims made against his wife possessing three passports, indicating possible legal action.

The Chief Minister also alleged that the controversy could extend to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that documents cited by Khera might have been provided by him.

"I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times," Sarma said.

The exchange has intensified the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, particularly in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls to be held on April 9.

The Congress has condemned Chief Minister Sarma's remarks as "derogatory" and "unacceptable".