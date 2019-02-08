PM's Remark Proved To Be A 'Jumlon Ki Dukaan': Randeep Surjewala

Your statement was characterised by false stories, made-up facts, fake boasts: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narenda Modi's statement in Parliament proved to be a "jumlon ki dukaan" (a shop of rhetoric) and it was characterised by "false stories" and "made-up facts".

Congress' scathing attack came after Prime Minister Modi mocked the Opposition's proposed grand alliance as "maha-milawat" which the country's "healthy democracy" will reject, as he blasted the Congress for "intimidating" judiciary, targeting the Election Commission and "betraying" the nation by neglecting the armed forces.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference, slammed PM Modi for his attack saying that the Prime Minister has "no right" to talk about national security as he has answers to give on issues such as the Rafale deal and loss of lives of soldiers in attacks on the border.

"You (Modi) are khota sikka (useless currency) which people have rejected and in the next 60 days, your government's farewell is certain," Mr Surjewala said attacking the Prime Minister.

"Your statement was characterised by false stories, made-up facts, fake boasts and proved to be a ''jumlon ki dukaan''. The Prime Minister has not done anything apart from talking. He should be called a "Banauti Prachar Mantri (fake propaganda minister)," he said.

In a hard-hitting reply in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi compared the work under his "55-month" rule to the Congress'' record of "55 years" in power, while making a re-election pitch in what was likely his last speech in the House before the general election.

Mr Surjewala attacked the Modi government over economic issues as well and accused it of suppressing data on jobs, FDI and agriculture wages to hide its poor performance.

He also accused the government of trying to destroy institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).