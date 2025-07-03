PM Modi Tells Ghana MPs India Has 2,500 Political Parties, Leaves Them Stunned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his five-nation tour, with the first stop being Ghana, a country in West Africa with deep ties with India. The Prime Minister was conferred with Ghana's highest state honour - 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'. The Prime Minister also addressed the Parliament of the country, during which he shared a fact about India that stunned the members of the house.

The Prime Minister, in his address, highlighted India's diversity and the vastness of the democracy. During his speech, the Prime Minister said that there are 2,500 political parties in India, leaving the MPs stunned by the fact. The Prime Minister then said there are 22 official languages in India and thousands of dialects spoken in the country to explain the strength and uniqueness of the Indian democracy.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Vaishali and the Rigveda to talk about the Indian culture, explaining why every guest is welcomed with an open heart whenever they come to India.

During his address, the Prime Minister also said a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world as he pushed for credible and effective reforms in global governance in the wake of changing circumstances.

"As the world's largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world," Prime Minister Modi, who is here on a two-day visit, said.

Noting that India is the fastest-growing emerging economy, Modi said that on the foundations of a stable polity and governance, India will soon become the third-largest economy.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the world order created after World War II is changing fast.

"The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale," he said, adding that the changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance.

From Ghana, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit, followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, he will travel to Namibia.

- with inputs from PTI