'BC Is Before Congress, AD Is After Dynasty': PM Modi Takes Swipe In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today charged into the Congress, saying while the country has seen remarkable progress in the last four years in all spheres, "leaders of the opposition" go to London and hold press conferences to show India in a bad light.

"In hating Modi, the Opposition has begun to hate the nation," he said.

Speaking from the floor of the Lok Sabha in his Motion of Thanks for the President's Speech, PM Modi said, "Emergency was because of the Congress. The Congress defamed the Army... And then they blame Modi for destroying the nation".

To loud protests from the Congress and cheers from the party lawmakers, he said, "You dismissed elected governments... Indira Gandhi did this over 50 times... she dismissed elected governments".

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the PM said, "Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods. BC - Before Congress, when nothing happened. AD - After dynasty, where everything happened."

