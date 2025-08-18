Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion today to mark a landmark moment in India's space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Titled "India's first astronaut aboard the ISS –– critical role of space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047," the discussion will focus on the significance of Shukla's achievement and its implications for India's long-term space ambitions, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and plans for an indigenous space station.

Mr Shukla arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. Mr Shukla is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live Updates: