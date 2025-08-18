Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion today to mark a landmark moment in India's space journey, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Titled "India's first astronaut aboard the ISS –– critical role of space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047," the discussion will focus on the significance of Shukla's achievement and its implications for India's long-term space ambitions, including the upcoming Gaganyaan mission and plans for an indigenous space station.
Mr Shukla arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He was greeted by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh. Mr Shukla is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Live Updates:
Parliament Winter Session Update: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
#monsoonsession2025 #RajyaSabha adjourned to meet again at 02:00 PM
Parliament Live Updates | "Stop Vote Chori": INDIA Alliance MPs Protest Against Poll Roll Revision In Bihar
INDIA alliance MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.
INDIA alliance MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of 'vote chori' against the BJP and the Election Commission of India.
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Meet PM Modi Today
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today evening at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. The meeting is likely to take place between 5 pm to 5:30 pm, officials said.
He will also take part in the National Space Day celebrations on August 23.
"Parliament Will Honour Him": Kiren Rijiju on Shubhanshu Shukla
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and said that Parliament will "honour him with a special discussion."In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat."
Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards #ViksitBharat
Two Bills To Be Moved In Lok Sabha
Alongside the discussion on Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, two crucial Bills will be introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal will move The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business
The second bill is the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025. It will be moved by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This Bill proposes further amendments to the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.