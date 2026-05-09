Congress Launches Internal Review After Assam Poll Defeat

Following the Congress party's defeat in the Assam Assembly elections, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi addressed reporters in Guwahati on Saturday while attending a party workers' meeting at Manabendra Kshetra.

Gogoi said the party has begun an internal review process and that he is taking full responsibility for the electoral setback.

"The results of the recent Assembly elections are deeply disappointing. I have already stated that I take full responsibility for this outcome. I have also conveyed our position to the party high command regarding the way forward," he said.

He added that the Congress would take considered decisions regarding organisational restructuring and future strategy in Assam.

"We will now take a considered decision on the future course of action, including organisational restructuring and outlining the next steps. At the same time, we have initiated an internal review process. We are engaging with former MLAs, contesting candidates, and newly elected representatives to gather feedback, understand ground realities, and assess what needs to be done moving forward," Gogoi said.

According to him, the party has entered the second phase of its review exercise by consulting district-level leaders and senior members.

"Today marks the second phase of this review, where we are interacting with district-level leaders and senior party members. Over the next month, we aim to identify the key reasons behind the party's performance in the 2026 elections," he added.

Reacting to remarks made by Badruddin Ajmal that Congress had become like the Muslim League, Gogoi rejected the allegation and reiterated the party's commitment to constitutional values and inclusive politics.

"The Congress remains committed to its constitutional values and inclusive ideology. The recent electoral setback is a political challenge, and we will address it with accountability and reform," he said.

Gogoi also alleged that parties such as All India United Democratic Front and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had indirectly benefited the BJP by dividing opposition votes in Assam.

"In Assam's evolving political landscape, it is clear that parties like AIUDF and AIMIM have, at times, indirectly benefited the BJP by dividing votes. The people of Assam are increasingly recognising this dynamic," he stated.

Responding to comments by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding opposition leaders joining the BJP, Gogoi said Congress would remain focused on strengthening its organisation and reconnecting with the public.

He also criticised the state government over recent incidents of artificial flooding in Guwahati and raised concerns about governance and infrastructure preparedness.

"The people of Assam deserve a clear development agenda and effective solutions to such recurring problems," he said.

Gogoi further alleged that syndicate-driven operations in sectors such as coal require greater transparency and accountability from the government.

On opposition alliances, he said Congress had contested the elections alongside five alliance partners and maintained good relations with most of them, although some individuals appeared closer to the ruling party's narrative during the campaign.

"We remain committed to introspection, rebuilding the organisation, and working in the best interests of the people of Assam," Gogoi said.