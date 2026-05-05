After Historic Lok Sabha Win, Why Gaurav Gogoi Lost In Assam's Jorhat To BJP

One of the contests in Assam was the battle for Jorhat between Congress' chief ministerial face Gaurav Gogoi and veteran leader BJP leader Hitendranath Goswami.

The Jorhat constituency delivered a surprising verdict as the state Congress chief suffered a decisive defeat by a margin of nearly 22,000 votes.

The result has triggered widespread political debate, given Gogoi's stature as a prominent Congress face and the son of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Not to forget that he is a three-time MP.

This time, the Congress lost all the Assembly segments under Gogoi's Lok Sabha constituency, barring Sivasagar, where ally Raijor Dal's chief Akhil Gogoi has won.

There have been several factors behind Gaurav's defeat.

A major concern among voters and even Congress party workers was Gogoi's perceived inaccessibility. Many felt he was not sufficiently visible during the campaign, weakening his grassroots connection. His reliance on the legacy of his father and identity politics of his being from the 'Ahom' community, which has a good hold in Jorhat, appears to have backfired.

The BJP has subtly run a narrative campaign portraying Gogoi as more suited for parliamentary politics than state-level leadership, to influence voter perception.

The election was framed by the BJP as a contest between "continued development" and "opposition obstruction." This narrative resonated with a significant section of voters wary of slowing developmental momentum.

Visible development initiatives undertaken in Jorhat over the past five years strengthened public trust in the ruling party, creating a favourable environment for Goswami.

The inclusion of Holongapar Panchayat after constituency delimitation played a crucial role. Once considered underdeveloped, the region has witnessed notable progress in recent years, influencing voter preference.

On top of these factors was BJP's massive campaign. Intensive door-to-door campaign and well-coordinated local leadership ensured deeper voter outreach, particularly in newly-added areas. Mega rallies and yatras in Jorhat by BJP's star campaigner and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were welcomed by the people.

A segment of young voters expected to support Gogoi was reportedly absent from the constituency during polling, affecting his vote share.

One silent factor has been the shifting of base to Jorhat of Union Minister of State for External Affair and Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita.

BJP's Pabitra Margherita, also from Ahom community like Gogoi , has played a key role through sustained grassroots engagement across Jorhat. His accessibility and consistent public outreach helped shape voter sentiment in favour of the BJP.

Goswami, who maintains an extremely low profile as compared to Gaurav Gogoi, ran a very effective campaign which was issue-based, avoiding aggressive rhetoric. By acknowledging Gogoi's strengths at the national level while positioning himself as a committed local leader, he struck a chord with voters.

The Jorhat verdict underscores the importance of grassroots engagement, local credibility, and narrative control in electoral politics. For the Congress, and particularly for Gaurav Gogoi, the result serves as a critical moment of introspection as the party reassesses its strategy in Assam.