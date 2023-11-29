Congress Candidate Booked For 'Bid To Bribe Voters' In Hyderabad

The police have seized the amount.

A case has been registered against a Congress candidate contesting from the Nampally Assembly constituency here for allegedly trying to distribute money to voters, police said on Wednesday.

Based on the complaint of the flying squad on election duty, the case was registered under IPC sections 171(E) (punishment for bribery) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act against Feroz Khan, the Congress candidate from the Nampally segment, they said.

Khan was accused of giving Rs 1 lakh to a person for distribution among voters in the constituency to allegedly induce them to vote in his favour, a police official at Nampally Police Station said, based on the complaint.

Earlier, a police team also conducted searches at Khan's residence on Tuesday night, though they did not recover anything during the search, the official said. The Telangana assembly elections will be held on November 30.