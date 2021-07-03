Congress Appoints New District, City Unit Chiefs In UP Ahead Of 2022 State Polls

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year (Representational)

Congress has appointed new chiefs for the party committee at the district and city levels for the Uttar Pradesh unit ahead of Assembly polls in the state next year.

Dinesh Paliwal has been appointed as the President of the Congress Committee in the state's Kannaj district while Aslam Khurshid has been appointed as the chief of the Moradabad district, an official statement from the party said.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of district/city Congress Committee with immediate effect," the statement said.

Apart from Mr Paliwal and Mr Khurshid, Santosh Singh has been given the responsibility of the Congress Committee in Aligarh, Dr Lal Ji Tripathi of Pratapgarh district, Bhagwan Sigh of Mathura District, Praduman Dubey of Banda district, while Sanjay Gupta will manage the Congress Committee in Banda City.

Madan Mohan Sharma has been appointed as the president of Congress Committee in Mathura city, Anubhav Mehrotra in Moradabad city, Abhinay Gupta in Pilibhit city, Lokesh Chaudhary in Ghaziabad city, Salahudin Wasi in Aligarh city, Vishal Singh Hukum in Jaunpur city, and Pawan Singh in Shahjahanpur city.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year.