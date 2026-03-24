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Confirmed Ticket Cancelled? You Won't Get a Refund If You Do This, New Railways Rule Explained

Indian Railways has announced a set of upcoming reforms, including stricter ticket cancellation rules, improved passenger flexibility, and new freight wagons, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and overall service quality.

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Confirmed Ticket Cancelled? You Won't Get a Refund If You Do This, New Railways Rule Explained
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Indian Railways reforms on ticket refunds.
New Delhi:

The Indian Railways is preparing to roll out a series of reforms aimed at improving operations, ticketing transparency and freight movement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Vaishnaw said around five key reforms will soon be introduced as part of a broader plan to modernise the railway network and enhance passenger services.

A major change announced relates to ticket cancellations. Confirmed train tickets cancelled less than eight hours before departure will no longer be eligible for refunds. The move is intended to reduce last-minute cancellations and improve seat availability for other passengers.

Time Before DepartureDeduction PolicyRefund Conditions
More than 72 hoursEligible For Maximum RefundOnly a flat cancellation fee charged per passenger
72 hours to 24 hours Standard Penalty Window25% of the fare (subject to the minimum charge)
Tickets cancelled between 24 and 8 hours before departureLate Cancellation50% of the fare (subject to the minimum charge)
Less than 8 hoursClosed WindowNo refund
Post-Departure PeriodClosed WindowNo refund

The minister also outlined greater flexibility for travellers. Passengers will now be allowed to upgrade their travel class and change their boarding point up to 30 minutes before departure. Earlier, such changes were only permitted before the preparation of the reservation chart.

In the freight sector, the Railways is introducing new single-deck and double-deck wagons to improve the transportation of salt and automobiles. The government is also focusing on enhancing the quality of railway construction projects.

The reforms are part of ongoing efforts to make railway services more efficient, transparent and passenger-friendly.

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