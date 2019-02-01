Committee To Identify Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Communities: Piyush Goyal

The Minister said that special strategies will be designed to serve these communities.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that a committee under the NITI Aayog has been formed to complete the task of identifying nomadic and semi-nomadic communities which are not yet classified.

He made the announcement while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

He also said that the government this time will move ahead from "women development to women-led development".

According to Mr Goyal, there were 75 per cent of women beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana.