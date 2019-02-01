Committee To Identify Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Communities: Piyush Goyal

He also said that the government this time will move ahead from "women development to women-led development".

All India | | Updated: February 01, 2019 12:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Committee To Identify Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic Communities: Piyush Goyal

The Minister said that special strategies will be designed to serve these communities.


New Delhi: 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that a committee under the NITI Aayog has been formed to complete the task of identifying nomadic and semi-nomadic communities which are not yet classified.

He made the announcement while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

The Minister said that special strategies will be designed to serve these communities.

He also said that the government this time will move ahead from "women development to women-led development".

According to Mr Goyal, there were 75 per cent of women beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Matritva Yojana.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Piyush GoyalBudget 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget LiveBudget 2019Union BudgetInterim BudgetMarket LiveLive TVEntertainment NewsPNR StatusIncome TaxRedmi Note 7 ProJioBudget in HindiBudget 2019 - 20

................................ Advertisement ................................