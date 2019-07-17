'Committed To Ensure Justice For All': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee tweeted on the occasion of International Justice Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that the state government is committed to frame good laws in order to ensure justice for all.

On International Justice Day, Mamata Banerjee highlighted that 19 human rights courts have been set up in the state during the last eight years, since the Trinamool Congress came to power.

"#InternationalJusticeDay #Bangla Govt is committed to framing good laws for people and ensuring good justice for all. 19 human rights courts have been set up in #Bangla in the last 8 years," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

International Justice Day, also known as World Day for International Justice or Day of International Criminal Justice, is celebrated across the globe, on this day, as an effort to recognise the strengthening system of international justice.

