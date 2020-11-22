After Comedian Bharti Singh, Husband Also Arrested In Drugs Probe

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of questioning by anti-drugs agency NCB. Their home was searched on Saturday amid a widening probe - which began with inquiries into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June - into drug use by entertainment industry.

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband accused by the NCB of taking drugs.

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was arrested Sunday morning after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for 15 hours. The 33-year-old was taken in custody hours after his wife's arrest on Saturday.

Ms Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were taken to the NCB's Mumbai office for questioning after the anti-drug agency recovered a "small quantity of cannabis" (86.5 grams) during a search of their home on Saturday morning.

According to the anti-drugs agency NCB, Ms Bharti and Mr Limbachiyaa accepted that they use narcotic substances.

According to an NCB official, quoted by news agency PTI, Ms Singh's name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler. The agency also carried out searches at two other locations in Mumbai, the official added.

The raids come amid an expanding probe - which began with inquiries into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June - into alleged drug use by members of the entertainment industry.

