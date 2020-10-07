Will Rhea Chakraborty Get Bail After Month In Jail? Court Decision Today

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Whether Rhea Chakraborty, jailed over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, will be released on bail is likely to be decided by the Bombay High Court today. The actor and her brother Showik have been in prison for nearly a month over drugs related charges related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

A special court yesterday extended their judicial custody till October 20.

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of organizing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular movie star who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. She has been accused of being "an active member of a drugs syndicate" and financing drugs bought for Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.

In her bail petition, Rhea Chakraborty alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit" and that she and her brother are sole targets of a witch-hunt.

She says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his family abandoned him at the peak of his depression. His mental health "deteriorated during the lockdown", she claims, adding that the deaths of actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor also had a tremendous impact on him.

Sushant Singh was "extremely happy after being offered Rs 14 crore for a movie", she says, alleging that the actor was disturbed over a rift with his family, especially his father.

Rhea Chakraborty also argues that the charges against her are too severe compared to the quantity of the drugs involved. She accuses the drugs probe agency of spinning a false narrative that she was involved in illegal drugs trafficking and "harboured offenders".

The CBI is investigating the circumstances of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the Enforcement Directorate is looking into financial allegations raised by the actor's father.

The Narcotics Control Bureau stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations when WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone revealed alleged conversations involving the procuring of drugs.

Several top actors have been questioned by the anti-drugs bureau in a widening probe into drugs and the film industry.