Deepika Padukone Arrives For Questioning In Drugs Probe Linked To Sushant Rajput Death

Deepika Padukone allegedly had a conversation about procuring hash with her manager (File)

Actor Deepika Padukone has arrived for questioning in a widening drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. She was issued summons along with other Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who will also be questioned today.

Deepika Padukone arrived for questioning this morning at the Evelyn Guest House at Apollo Bunder in Colaba, Mumbai, where the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team has set up a base.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to be questioned at the NCB office in Ballard Estate.

Ms Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who was interrogated on Friday, is likely to be called again today. Ms Prakash's questioning went on for much longer than actor Rakul Preet Singh's, which lasted four hours, sources said.

The NCB questioned Rakul Preet Singh and Karishma Prakash about the contents of WhatsApp chat which allegedly indicated marijuana was bought for consumption.

The escalating probe into Bollywood's drugs links started with actor Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation, three months after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.

During the probe, names of various stars have cropped up, including that of Jaya Saha, a former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau, whose mandate is to go after larger drug cartels and not individual consumers, have said the agency was questioning Bollywood A-listers to understand the network of supply through alleged consumers.

It must be noted that the actors have not been named as accused in any drugs probe case, and are only being questioned.

During her interrogation before arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named stars including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with drugs use. Her lawyer has denied this claim.

Sara Ali Khan was also Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in the film "Kedarnath"; Sushant Rajput developed the drugs habit while shooting the film, according to Rhea Chakraborty's bail petition before the Bombay High Court.

Sushant Singh's family through their Advocate Vikas Singh had aired their displeasure over the direction of the probe calling "the NCB probe too going in the same direction like Mumbai Police probe... calling big names for questioning just to get attention".