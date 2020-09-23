WhatsApp Chats That Led Drugs Agency To Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor

Deepika Padukone allegedly had a conversation about procuring hash with her manager (File)

Actors Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned for questioning based on WhatsApp chats from 2017 involving drugs, sources have told NDTV. These chats were found on the mobile phone of talent agent Jaya Saha, who has been questioned in an escalating drugs probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigations.

Jaya Saha was a former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor who was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. She was among the many questioned after WhatsApp messages retrieved from the phone of Sushant Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty revealed conversations on procuring drugs.

In chat transcripts accessed by NDTV, two persons have a conversation about procuring hash and they were allegedly Deepika Padukone and her business manager Karishma Prakash. The chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 10 PM.

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chat

Deepika Padukone: K... maal you have?

Karishma: I have but at home... I am in Bandra

Karishma: I can ask Amit if you want

Deepika Padukone: Yes!!!

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chat

Deepika Padukone: Plleeeseeeeee

Karishma: Amit has he is carrying it

Deepika Padukone: Hash na

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chat

Deepika Padukone: Not weed

Karishma: Yes hash

Karishma: What time are you coming to koko?

Screenshot of Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chat

Deepika Padukone: 11.30/12 ish?

Deepika Padukone: Till what time is Shal there?

Karishma: I think she said 11.30 because she needs to be at the other place by 12

Another chat is believed to be between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha.

Screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor's WhatsApp chat