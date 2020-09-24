Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Summoned In Drugs Probe, Fly To Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan was seen at the airport with her mother Amrita Singh, a veteran actor.

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan flew back to Mumbai from Goa today, a day after they were summoned in a drug probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

Two more actors, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, have also been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the widening probe into drug allegations related to the film industry.

Deepika Padukone has been summoned tomorrow and Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. Rakul Preet Singh, who was to appear before the anti-drugs bureau today, will be questioned tomorrow.

Sara Ali Khan, 25, was seen at the airport with her mother Amrita Singh, a veteran actor. Her father is actor Saif Ali Khan.

The names of stars have cropped up in WhatsApp chats found in course of the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, on June 14. The investigation, involving multiple agencies, has captivated the nation and has thrown up almost daily twists and talking points on social media.

The Narcotics Control Bureau started its probe based on chats retrieved from the phone of arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput in his final months.

Rhea Chakraborty has been in jail since September 9 on charges of arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and two employees of Sushant Singh Rajput are also among 15 arrested on the basis of 59 grams of drugs found during raids in Mumbai.

During her interrogation before arrest, Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named stars including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with drugs use.

Sara Ali Khan was also Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in the "Kedarnath"; Sushant Rajput developed the drugs habit while shooting the film, according to Rhea Charkaborty's bail petition before the Bombay High Court.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were found in WhatsApp chats on the phone of Jaya Saha, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager and a top executive of talent firm Kwan.

Jaya Saha has also been questioned by the drug probe agency.