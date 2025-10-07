Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are Expecting Their Second Child

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their second child together.

The couple, who were blessed with their son Lakshya in 2022, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about Bharti's second pregnancy.

Through a joint post, Bharti and Haarsh shared an adorable picture. In the scenic image, Haarsh is lovingly caressing Bharti's baby bump as she leans back into his arms.

"We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon," the couple captioned the post.

As soon as Bharti and Haarsh shared the good news, netizens, including members of the film and TV industry, chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes to the parents-to-be.

"Congratsss my girllll," actor Parineeti Chopra, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented.

"Congratulations!!!" singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote.

The couple recently marked their firstborn Lakshya's third birthday surrounded by close friends and family. Fondly called Gola, the little one often features in Bharti's vlogs and social media posts.

The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. The two have hosted several shows together.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)