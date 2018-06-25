'Come Back And Work': Manoj Tiwari Tells Arvind Kejriwal

Citing media reports, he said the chief minister should come back to Delhi since he has been "declared fit by the doctors".
"Since you (Kejriwal) have been declared fit by the doctors, you must return to Delhi at the earliest and resume work," Mr Tiwari said.
"I would like to draw your attention towards desilting of drains under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department. With the monsoon set to hit Delhi by next week, immediate attention of the Delhi government is needed to ensure unclogging of drains so that people do not face waterlogging problem," the Delhi BJP chief wrote to Mr Kejriwal.
He also sought the chief minister's attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi due to water "crisis", power cuts and pollution.
Mr Kejriwal had left for Bengaluru last week to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment. He was found having high blood sugar following his nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office.
An official of the Jindal Naturecure Institute, where Mr Kejriwal is undergoing treatment, had said, "He is well and in good condition. He has completed detoxification and he is doing very well. He is all right."