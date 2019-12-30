Coldest Place In UP Records 0.8 Degrees, Lucknow Shivers At 6.7 Degrees

Churk town in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in Uttar Pradesh. (File)

Churk in Uttar Pradesh recorded a temperature of 0.8 degree Celsius as the state continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Monday, the weather office said.

Muzaffarnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius, followed by Kanpur (1.6 degree Celsius), Agra (1.9 degrees Celsius), Jhansi (2.2 degrees Celsius), Varanasi (2.3 degrees Celsius) and Meerut (2.5 degrees Celsius).

According to the weather office, Churk town in Sonbhadra district was the coldest place in the state recording 0.8 degree Celsius, eight notches below normal.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, while the maximum temperature recorded was 12.3 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal. The sunshine came as a respite to the city residents.

The weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at few places in the state.