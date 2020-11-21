Class 9 Girl Made Police Station-In-Charge In UP On World Children's Day

"I am feeling proud and excited about working as a station in-charge," Harshita Sahoo said.

A Grade 9 girl was made police station in-charge at Harvansh Mohalla on the occasion of World Children's Day on Friday.

Harshita Sahoo of United Public School was made in-charge of the police station for a day and handled three cases and dismissed one case out of three.

"I am feeling proud and excited about working as a station in-charge. Right now, I am being trained and getting aware of the surroundings," said Harshita.

"It was very engrossing. I learnt a lot about how police stations work," says the acting station in-charge

Satyadev Sharma, in-charge of Harvansh Mohalla police station said, "We choose a girl child to educate her about women's rights. Also, by seeing Harshita as an example, many more women will come forward and being the process of learning about their rights."