Class 4 Girl's Face Blackened Over English Test Marks In Haryana School

A Class 4 girl at a school in Haryana's Hisar was forced to walk around in a classroom with her face blackened after she did not do well in an exam, the police said. Her family has filed a First Information Report against the school and a teacher, who allegedly used a black sketch pen to blacken their daughter's face on Friday last.

According to the police complaint, the teacher paraded the nine-year-old girl in front of the class and made the students shout "shame, shame" at her.

Other students also alleged they faced harassment for not performing well in the English paper test.

The incident sparked protests by locals in Hisar.

"My daughter got less numbers in a test held on December 6. A teacher painted my girl's face with black colour. She was made to go around the school and embarrassed. I demand the administration to close the school. She is in Class 4 and even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done that," the girl's father told reporters, according to news agency ANI.

Another student said three more girls were made to walk around with their faces blackened for not doing well in exam.

"A complaint was filed that a girl's face was blacked. We are taking action," police officer Jagjit Singh said, ANI reported.