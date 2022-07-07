Clashes In Karnataka's Kerur: 18 Arrested, Large Gatherings Banned

Karnataka: The clashes broke out in Kerur, around 25 km from Bagalkote.

One person was stabbed and three more injured in Karnataka's Kerur as arguments between two groups belonging to different communities led to clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested.

Shops and push carts were vandalized and a bike was set on fire in the violence. As the situation was brought under control, large gatherings were banned till Friday as a precautionary measure, the police said. Schools and colleges are closed today and large gatherings have been banned in the town till tomorrow.

The clashes broke out in Kerur, around 25 km from Bagalkote, after the two groups exchanged accusations of harassing women.

Of the four people injured, three were from one community and one from the other. All the injured are stable, said doctors at the hospital where they have been admitted.