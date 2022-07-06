After Clashes In Karnataka's Kerur, Large Gatherings Banned Till Friday

Four people were injured in Karnataka's Kerur as arguments between two groups belonging to two different communities led to violence. Shops and pull carts of one community were vandalised. As the situation came under control, large gatherings were banned till Friday as a precautionary measure. Schools and schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow.

Arguments between the two groups started this evening in Kerur in Bagalkote. Both sides alleged that the other was harassing women.

Of the four people injured, three were from one community and one from the other. All the injured are stable, said doctors at the hospital where they have been admitted.