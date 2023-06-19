Karnataka Gives Rs 25 Lakh To Families Of Those Killed In Communal Clashes

The Chief Minister said the BJP government discriminated while giving relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave a "compensation" cheque of Rs 25 lakh and announced jobs for the family members of six people who were killed in communal incidents.

The Chief Minister said he will make sure that no such ‘unnatural deaths' take place in the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, Deepak Rao (Dakshina Kannada district) was killed on January 3, 2018; Masood (Dakshina Kannada district) on July 19, 2022; Mohammed Fazil (Dakshina Kannada) on July 28, 2022; Abdul Jalil (Dakshina Kannada) on December 24, 2022; Idrish Pasha (Mandya) on March 31, 2023; and Shamir (Gadag) on January 17, 2022 were the others killed in different incidents.

While Deepak Rao was hacked to death when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister five-and-half years ago, the other five lost their lives during BJP rule.

The Chief Minister said the previous BJP government discriminated against people while giving relief and gave compensation only to the family members of Praveen Nettar, a BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada, and Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist, from Shivamogga who were killed last year.

