Citizenship Act Protest Live Updates: Internet Suspended In Parts Of UP, Curfew In Mangaluru

The protests over the amended Citizenship law that initially began in the northeast has spilled in at least 10 states across the country. Three persons have died and several injured as protesters clashed with police against the new law.

Protesters in Uttar Pradesh, parts of Delhi, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh defied the police to take part in protests despite being denied permission. In Mangaluru, where curfew has been declared, two persons died in police firing and 20 policemen were injured. In Lucknow, one person died and three others were injured.

In Delhi, hundreds including activists and opposition leaders, were temporarily taken into custody. The Delhi-Haryana border was sealed for eight hours, hitting road traffic and delaying flights. Over 100 people were temporarily detained in Bengaluru along with historian Ramachandra Guha, who was dragged away by the police in the middle of a television interview.

The opposition led by the Congress have accused the BJP of trying to suppress the people. While Rahul Gandhi has called the police action "an insult to India's soul", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dared the ruling BJP to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens.

The law promises citizenship to migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India by 2014. Critics say it challenges the foundations of India's secular constitution by making religion a criterion for citizenship.

Here are the highlights on developments on Citizenship Amendment Act:

Dec 20, 2019 09:01 (IST) Security Update



Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.



December 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 09:00 (IST)

Protests were held in 13 major cities around the country on the eighth day of unrest over the new law that's emerging as the biggest challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since his election in 2014.

Dec 20, 2019 09:00 (IST) 2 killed in Mangaluru, 1 in Lucknow during protests



