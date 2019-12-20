Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad Leads Massive Protest At Delhi's Jama Masjid

CAA protest: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads a protest in Delhi's Jama Masjid

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad surfaced at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, dramatically defying a ban on protests amid heavy police presence. Azad was seen holding up a copy of the preamble of the constitution along with posters of BR Ambedkar as he led his supporters in a protest inside the gates of the historic mosque just after Friday prayers.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to Chandrashekhar Azad's protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. Slogans of "Jai Bhim" rang out from the steps of Jama Masjid. Scores of policemen, prepared to push back against the protests, remained outside the gates, keeping a cautious eye on the rapidly swelling crowds.

Chandrashekhar Azad read out the preamble and was seen walking into the mosque.

Protesters were inside the mosque complex and spilled over to the road, shouting slogans and wearing black bands.

Several protesters were detained on Thursday near this area during protests against the citizenship law.

Section 144, or a ban on large gatherings, was enforced in the Red Fort area to maintain law and order.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims at making it easier to granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.