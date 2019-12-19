Citizenship Act Protest Live Updates: Mumbai, Delhi Gear Up for Protests; Prohibitory Orders in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka

Simultaneous protests against the new citizenship law have been planned in more than 10 cities across the country today. But by late Wednesday evening, the police in three cities - including the national capital - objected. Permission for any rally was withheld in Delhi. Lucknow banned large gatherings. So did Karnataka in parts of the state, including state capital Bengaluru. The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal. Protests, often violent, have swept the country since the citizenship law was passed last week. Much of it has taken place in the northeast, Bengal, and Delhi. Many organisations, political parties, and civil society have come together to organise the protests and schedules mentioning the cities, venues and timings flooded social media since the afternoon.
Fifty-nine petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the law. Taking up the petitions today, the court issued a notice to the Central government but refused to put a stay on the new law for now. The case would be heard again on January 22.
Here are the live updates on developments on Citizenship Amendment Act:
#TrafficUpdate : There is a heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, which is impacting both crew and customers. We recommend customers to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you.- Vistara (@airvistara) December 19, 2019
Traffic Alert :-- Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019
Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. @gurgaonpolice . pic.twitter.com/5R0TcHf8Rc
The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC- Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 19, 2019
Bengaluru: Police deployed in Town Hall area as a 'bandh' has been called by consortium of Left wing & Muslim orgs in Karnataka today in protest against #CitizenshipAct&NRC; Sec 144 has been imposed throughout Bengaluru including Rural Dist. from 6 am today for the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/7AIQpkNPTh- ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019