Citizenship Act Protest Live Updates: Mumbai, Delhi Gear Up for Protests; Prohibitory Orders in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka

There have been protests over the past few days in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Act.

Simultaneous protests against the new citizenship law have been planned in more than 10 cities across the country today. But by late Wednesday evening, the police in three cities - including the national capital - objected. Permission for any rally was withheld in Delhi. Lucknow banned large gatherings. So did Karnataka in parts of the state, including state capital Bengaluru. The cities where protests have so far not been disallowed include Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Bhopal. Protests, often violent, have swept the country since the citizenship law was passed last week. Much of it has taken place in the northeast, Bengal, and Delhi. Many organisations, political parties, and civil society have come together to organise the protests and schedules mentioning the cities, venues and timings flooded social media since the afternoon.

Fifty-nine petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the law. Taking up the petitions today, the court issued a notice to the Central government but refused to put a stay on the new law for now. The case would be heard again on January 22.

Here are the live updates on developments on Citizenship Amendment Act:

Dec 19, 2019 10:01 (IST) Traffic restrictions in parts of Delhi, massive jam at Gurgaon border amid planned protest against Citizenship Act



Dec 19, 2019 10:01 (IST) Vistara tweeted as saying, " There is heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, which is impacting both crew and customers." #TrafficUpdate : There is a heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, which is impacting both crew and customers. We recommend customers to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. - Vistara (@airvistara) December 19, 2019 Vistara tweeted as saying, " There is heavy traffic congestion on Delhi-Gurugram Highway, which is impacting both crew and customers."

Dec 19, 2019 09:57 (IST) Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. Traffic Alert :-

Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. @TrafficGGM is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted. @gurgaonpolice . pic.twitter.com/5R0TcHf8Rc - Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) December 19, 2019 Traffic congestion has been reported at Delhi-Gurugram border on NH 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police.

Dec 19, 2019 09:48 (IST) The argument that no nationwide NRC has been announced is not convincing as it is not the same as clearly stating that there will be no NRC, says Prashant Kishor. The argument that no nationwide #NRC has been ANNOUNCED is not convincing as it is not the SAME as clearly stating that there will be No #NRC - Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 19, 2019 The argument that no nationwide NRC has been announced is not convincing as it is not the same as clearly stating that there will be no NRC, says Prashant Kishor.

Dec 19, 2019 09:46 (IST) The rally in Delhi - where protesters and the police clashed twice this week - was scheduled to be held from the iconic Red Fort. But in the evening, the police sent a refusal letter, saying the request could not be "acceded to from law and order and traffic point of view".



Dec 19, 2019 09:45 (IST) Several metro stations gates closed: DMRC

The entry and exit gates to several metro stations in Delhi have been closed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced citing 'sudden safety and security' reasons ahead of two protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC scheduled for today in the National Capital.



Dec 19, 2019 09:42 (IST) Bihar Bandh to be Observed Today

