Protests Against Citizenship Law Planned In 10 Cities Today: 10 Points

The rally in Delhi - where protesters and the police clashed twice this week - was scheduled to be held from the iconic Red Fort. But in the evening, the police sent a refusal letter, saying the request could not be "acceded to from law and order and traffic point of view".

After the police refusal of permission, messages saying "The march is happening", signed "We the people of India", were circulated on social media. It is not clear if the protesters would still try to converge at the venue.

Two demonstrations were planned in Bengaluru at 11 am. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, however, said during protests that took place without permission, there were instances of stone-throwing that injured people and damaged property. "So we have taken a decision to not allow this. From 6 am to the midnight of December 21, there will be prohibitory orders in Bengaluru," he added.

A tweet from the handle of UP police chief read, "'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children".

Many organisations, political parties and the civil society have come together to organise the protests and schedules mentioning the cities, venues and timings flooded the social media since afternoon.

Starting at 10 am in Bhubaneswar, protests would be held round the clock across cities. Rallies will be held in the country's financial capital at 4 pm, in Chennai at 3 pm, in Bhopal at 2 pm and in Hyderabad at 4 pm. Pune will join in from 4.30 pm.

In Kolkata, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been holding foot marches against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Registry of Citizens for the last three days, a rally will begin at noon. Ms Banerjee, along with chief ministers of Kerala and Punjab, has refused to implement the law in her state.

The contentious law promises citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India by 2014. Critics say the law challenges the foundations of India's secular constitution by making religion criteria for citizenship.

Fifty-nine petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the law. Taking up the petitions today, the court issued a notice to the Central government, but refused to put a stay on the new law for now. The case would be heard again on January 22.