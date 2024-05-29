Citizenship Certificates Under CAA Given To Beneficiaries In Bengal: Centre

Less than two weeks after the first set of citizenship certificates were issued under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the process has also begun in West Bengal, where the implementation of the law has been a contentious issue. The Union Home Ministry said Empowered Committees of the States of Haryana and Uttarakhand have also granted citizenship to the first set of applicants.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted in December 2019 to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It reduced the qualification period for Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from these countries, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, from eleven years to five.

The CAA rules were notified only in March this year, however, after massive protests stalled its implementation.

During his election speeches in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi has attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the issue and alleged that "infiltrators" are flourishing in the state under the party's rule. He repeated the charge earlier on Wednesday as well.

"The demography in the border areas of Bengal is being changed. The TMC is against giving citizenship to religiously persecuted minorities. Why are they opposing the CAA so much? Why are these people (TMC leaders) lying about the CAA," he asked at a rally in Bengal's Kakdwip, his last for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Claiming that the party does not want the Hindus and the Matua community to stay in Bengal, the PM added, "To appease a section of the society, the TMC government is openly attacking the Constitution, which has given reservations to Dalits and backward castes. Reservations were looted in West Bengal and false OBC certificates were issued to Muslims."

Hitting back, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee she was "ready to sacrifice her life" but would not allow the "divisive politics" of the BJP such as the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

Addressing a rally at Metiabruz in the Diamond Harbour constituency on Wednesday, she reiterated she would not allow the implementation of these policies. "If people do not want divisive CAA, NRC or UCC that will erase our diversity, they must vote against the BJP," she said.

