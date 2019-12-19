In Video, Karnataka Police Seen Opening Fire In Air During Protests In Mangaluru

Police personnel were seen firing in the air to disperse protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday, when agitations broke out simultaneously across the country.

Restrictions on large gatherings had been placed over the entire state since the previous evening, with the BJP-led government denying student groups and activists permission to hold protests against the controversial law.

In video footage procured by NDTV, around four policemen in riot gear could be seen shooting in the air on what seemed like a deserted ground even as people stood watching from some distance. The action was reportedly taken to quell a crowd of protesters that was increasingly getting out of control.

Police also cracked down on protests in other parts of the state, including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru, Ballary and state capital Bengaluru, detaining hundreds of people.