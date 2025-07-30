170 Hours In A Week: Mangaluru Student's Bharatnatyam World Record

A Mangaluru student has set a new world record by performing Bharatanatyam continuously for 170 hours, over seven days.

Remona Evette Pereira, a final-year BA student at St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), achieved the feat at the college's Robert Sequeira Hall.

Her performance, which began at 10 am on July 21 and concluded at 12 noon on July 28, has been officially recognised by the Golden Book of World Records.

She opened the marathon with an invocation to Lord Ganesha and concluded it with a ballet and a devotional piece dedicated to Goddess Durga. Officials from the Golden Book of World Records documented the performance throughout.

The previous record stood at 127 hours, set by Sudhir Jagtap. Ms Pereira's performance exceeded this by 43 hours.

India Representative of the Golden Book of World Records, Manish Vishnoi, handed over the certificate of excellence to Remona at a ceremony following the event. Vice Chancellor of the university, Praveen Martis, also praised her achievement.

The internet is all praises for the 20-year-old.

A user on Instagram said, "How is it even possible?"

Someone wrote, "That's really hard to believe. If she really pulled it out then she's no less than a super-human cuz our brain shuts off after 24 hours of sleeplessness and a person would pass out. It's a miracle if she really did it."

"Is that humanly possible?" a comment read.

Ms Pereira has been training in Bharatanatyam for 13 years and has previously set multiple records, as per Mangalore Today. For this attempt, she practiced daily for 5-6 hours while continuing her academic coursework.

During the seven-day performance, she followed a strict routine. She took a 15-minute break every three hours, during which she consumed a diet of bananas, curd, tender coconut water, and soft-cooked rice. She had also followed this routine for months in preparation.

A medical team, including doctors and ambulance personnel, were present throughout the event.

Ms Pereira performed various Bharatanatyam forms to recorded music, maintaining precise footwork, expression, gestures, and postures across the 170-hour span. The college administration, faculty, and fellow students supported her throughout the event.

At the end, she was welcomed back into the auditorium with a Bharatanatyam procession by her classmates.