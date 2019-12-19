Amit Shah To Chair Meeting On Nationwide Protests Against Citizenship Act

Citizenship Act protests: Amit Shah will chair the Home Ministry meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting to review the security situation in the country on Thursday evening amid violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla are expected to attend the meeting.

The tense situation in the country will be reviewed threadbare by the Home Ministry in the meeting, the officials said.

Police detained hundreds of people in Delhi and Bengaluru on Thursday and shut down the internet in some places as protests entered a second week over the new citizenship law that critics say undermines India's secular constitution.

Citing law and order concerns following violent protests against the law during the past week, authorities imposed bans against public gatherings in parts of the capital and two big states - Uttar Pradesh in the north and Karnataka in the south. Similar restrictions were also imposed in parts of Delhi and capital's border with Haryana was sealed.

Defying the bans, protesters held rallies at Delhi's historic Red Fort and a town hall in Bengaluru, Karnataka's state capital, but police swept in to round up people in the vanguard of those demonstrations as they tried to get underway.

In Bengaluru, Ramchandra Guha, a respected historian and intellectual, was taken away by police along with several other professors.

"I am protesting non-violently, but look they are stopping us," said Dr Guha before being surrounded by police.

Police said they had detained around 200 people in the city, where according to protest organisers thousands of people attended four protests held in the city on Thursday.

At the Red Fort protest, academic turned politician Yogendra Yadav was among some 100 that police said they had detained.

The BJP government has dug his heels in over the law that lays out a path for people from minority religions in neighbouring Muslim countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - who had settled in India before 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

Opponents of the law say the exclusion of Muslims betrays a deep-seated bias against the community, which makes up 14 per cent of India's population, and that the law is the latest move in a series by the ruling BJP to marginalise them.

