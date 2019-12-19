AAP MLA Announces Rs 5 Lakh, Job To Student Who Lost Eye In Jamia Violence

The Okhla MLA, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, said he will meet Minhajuddin, an LLM student of Jamia, to provide him the financial help and appointment papers on Thursday.

Minhajuddin, a LLM student of Jamia, had suffered an eye injury. (File)

New Delhi:

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board to a Jamia student who suffered an eye injury during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Minhajuddin was injured on Sunday when the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent.

