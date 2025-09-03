Only 3 People Granted Citizenship Under CAA in Assam: Himanta Sarma

On a day the Ministry of Home Affairs announced an extension of the cut-off date for entry into India for applying under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to December 31, 2024, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said only three foreigners have been granted citizenship in the state under the Act so far.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The earlier cut-off for entry into India was December 31, 2014.

The extension of the cut-off date is especially significant for Assam because there has always been an apprehension among people in the state that hundreds of migrants would get citizenship under CAA.

"Till now, only three people have received citizenship under CAA in Assam," Mr Sarma said on Tuesday, adding that the state had received a total of 12 applications, nine of which are still under consideration.

Downplaying the fears surrounding the Act, the Chief Minister said, "There was a huge hue and cry that 20-25 lakh people would get citizenship in Assam. Now you decide whether it is relevant to discuss the CAA when only 12 applications have been received."