Woman, 2 Teen Sons Kill Husband's Second Wife Who Lived With Them In Delhi

A 40-year-old woman was found murdered with multiple stab wounds in her home in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar early Monday, police said, adding that she shared the flat with her husband's second wife who has confessed to the crime.

The husband lives in Saudi Arabia, officials said. The second wife, who lived in the house with her three sons, aged 14, 13 and six, cited domestic discord and personal insecurity as the motive for committing the murder.

During questioning, the two older boys also admitted to killing the victim after a heated argument escalated into violence.

A PCR call was received around 4.25 am reporting a suspected theft and possible violence at a residence in Jamia Nagar. When police personnel reached the fourth floor flat, they discovered the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries to her neck and abdomen.

Police said that there were no signs of forced entry.

An official said both women had frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

