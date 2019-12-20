



Breaking News

Mamata Banerjee says "Didn't say referendum, meant opinion poll" day after daring government over Citizenship Amendment Act

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appears to have rolled back on her statement seeking a United Nations-monitored referendum on the government's new citizenship law, a hugely controversial issue that has led to protests across the country.

"If BJP has guts, it should go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC. If the BJP loses this mass vote, then it should step down from the government," Ms Banerjee dared the ruling BJP on Thursday in Kolkata, at her fourth rally in four days.

The BJP has hit back at Ms Banerjee, demanding an apology from the Trinamool Congress chief for making the suggestion.

Today, she said she was only seeking an "opinion poll".

"I did not say referendum. I said gana vote. I meant an opinion poll overseen by experts like the Human Rights Commission. I have full faith on my country and its people. I want an opinion poll on CAA and NRC," she said.

On Thursday, she took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minster Amit Shah and said, "Let's have a vote. Just because you are majority, you can't do just about anything. You are terrorising all, the pillars of society".

The contentious citizenship law promises citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who moved to India by 2014. Critics say the law challenges the foundations of India's secular constitution by making religion a criterion for citizenship.

Students, activists and opposition politicians across the country have been protesting against the new legislation.

Mamata Banerjee has refused to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the National Registry of Citizens - meant to eventually help send back illegal migrants - which the government plans to take across the country after its introduction in Assam earlier this year.