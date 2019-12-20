'What NRC?' Nitish Kumar's Big Hint That Another BJP Ally Differs

Prashant Kishor had said Nitish Kumar assured him there would be no NRC in Bihar (File)

Nitish Kumar today indicated that he will not implement the National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Bihar, adding to the troubles of ally BJP as it faces massive nationwide protests against the citizenship law and NRC. "Kahe ka NRC (What NRC)?" - the response to a journalist's question finally revealed the Bihar Chief Minister's view on the subject.

The comment also confirms what his deputy Prashant Kishor had claimed after his meeting with Nitish Kumar on Saturday. The poll strategist-turned-Janata Dal United leader had told journalists that Nitish Kumar had assured him there would be no NRC in Bihar.

The Chief Minister never said it officially, though he had promised journalists that he would speak in detail on the NRC.

A section of Mr Kumar's Janata Dal United had also gone public with their annoyance at his sudden change of heart on the citizenship bill after he criticized it in a party forum and in press conferences.

Among them was Prashant Kishor, who posted several tweets critical of his party boss and even offered his resignation from Nitish Kumar's party.

Another ally of the BJP, the Akali Dal, has also publicly expressed reservation on the NRC and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Several non-BJP states including Mamata Banerjee's Bengal have already said they will not implement the citizen's register in their state.

Critics fear the NRC can be used to target mostly Muslims as the new citizenship law allows non-Muslims from neighbouring countries to become Indian citizens easily if they entered the country before 2015.

In Assam, the NRC released in August became controversial as 19 lakh people were left out of the new citizens' list with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date based on the 1985 Assam Accord. The ruling BJP faced resentment within the ranks when many excluded from the list turned out to be Hindus.