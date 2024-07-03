CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut Shifted To Bengaluru Unit: Report

Kulwinder Kaur joined the CISF in 2009 (File)

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, who had allegedly slapped actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, official sources said today.

Ms Kaur was suspended by the Central Armed Police Force on June 6 soon after the alleged incident when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi. An FIR was also lodged against the constable on a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The sources said Ms Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th Reserve Battalion in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry.

She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.

A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge, and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.

They said the inquiry would take some time, following which an appropriate decision would be taken.

Ms Kaur, who is from Punjab's Kapurthala district, joined the CISF in 2009 and has been with its aviation security group at the Chandigarh airport since 2021.

She has had no vigilance inquiry or punishment in the force till now. Her husband was also posted at the Chandigarh airport.

Ms Kaur claimed she was upset with Kangana Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests that took place in the country. Ms Ranaut, 38, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)