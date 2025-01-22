Chopped Up Wife's Body, Boiled Its Parts: Hyderabad Man's Stunning Confession

A 35-year-old woman is suspected to have been murdered by her husband, who claims he dismembered her body and boiled the parts in a pressure cooker. The claims are being verified, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who has been taken into custody, alleged that he disposed of the body parts in a lake after boiling them, they said.

The woman had been reported missing about a week ago, and her parents had lodged a complaint with the police.

The suspect, a former army personnel, is currently employed as a security guard.

The man is suspected of having perpetrated the crime after an argument with his wife, and full details will come to light during the investigation, police added.

