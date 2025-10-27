Children Below 14 Banned From Working In Shops In Rajasthan

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which prohibits the employment of children aged below 14 years in shops and commercial establishments, an official statement said on Monday.

The government also approved amendments to the Rajasthan Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2025, aimed at promoting business activities while ensuring the welfare and safety of workers, it said.

Under the ordinance, the minimum age for apprentices has been raised from 12 to 14 years, and adolescents aged 14 to 18 will no longer be permitted to work during the night - a change from the earlier limit of 12 to 15 years.

Officials said the amendment would help ensure better access to health, nutrition, and education for children. The ordinance also increases the maximum daily working hours for workers from nine to ten hours, while the overtime limit has been enhanced to 144 hours per quarter.

According to the government, this will improve operational efficiency and productivity in shops and commercial establishments.

The chief minister also approved amendments to the Rajasthan Factories Rules, allowing the employment of women in specific types of factories, with special provisions for safety, privacy, and protective equipment.

Under the new rules, employers must ensure personal safety gear such as respiratory protection, face shields, masks, gloves, and heat shields, along with maintaining air quality and providing mandatory safety training to all workers, the statement said.

