World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 to raise awareness.

Child labour affects millions, forcing children under 14 into work instead of schooling.

Africa has the highest child labour rates, with 72 million children involved in such work.

Every year on June 12, World Day Against Child Labour is observed to raise global awareness about the exploitation of children and to urge collective action to eliminate it. The day focuses on drawing attention to the plight of children who are forced into labor instead of receiving an education. Child labour refers to children under 14 being made to work in homes, shops, farms, factories, and other areas, often due to poverty, pressure, or exploitation.

The day serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure every child has access to education, safety, and a healthy upbringing. Despite progress, millions of children continue to work under harmful conditions, impacting their mental and physical well-being. As part of the day's awareness campaign, experts have also warned about child nutrition safety, emphasising caution in feeding certain fruits like litchi to young children.

Prevalence of child labour

According to the United Nations, Africa ranks highest among regions both in the percentage of children in child labour - one-fifth - and the absolute number of children in child labour - 72 million. Asia and the Pacific ranks second highest in both these measures - 7% of all children and 62 million in absolute terms are in child labour in this region.

Of the 138 million children in child labour, 54 million work in hazardous conditions, including mines.

Africa, Asia, and the Pacific regions together account for almost nine out of every ten children in child labour worldwide. The remaining child labour population is divided among the Americas (11 million), Europe and Central Asia (6 million), and the Arab States (1 million). In terms of incidence, 5% of children are in child labour in the Americas, 4% in Europe and Central Asia, and 3% in the Arab States.